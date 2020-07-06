Five men were arrested by armed officers who stormed a flat in Pembroke Dock last night.
The police were called just after 5pm on Sunday, July 5, to reports of a disturbance at a property in London Road, Pembroke Dock.
Around seven police cars were seen in the London Road and Arthur Street area.
Officers started to leave the area at around 6.30pm.
A police spokesperson said: "Following a search of the area five males were arrested.
"They currently remain in police custody.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."
You can report information either online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.