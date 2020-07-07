AN ATMOSPHERIC black and white print of a padlocked gate and the inviting grassy area beyond is the latest winner in round five of the Life in Lockdown photography competition.
The photograph was taken by Jo Campbell of Milford Haven who entitled it Locked Out Lockdown.
Submitting her portfolio of photos, Jo said: "These represent my lockdown and I hope people see theirs in these too."
Jo was a runner-up in the last round.
The competition invites young people between the aged of 16 and 25 to submit pictures of life under the Covid-19 restrictions and is run by Pembrokeshire County Council's youth outreach team.
The two runners-up were Albany Milton from Ludchurch – with a photo showing her having a socially distanced catch-up with her gran – and Ethan Sky from Wiston who captured a peaceful countryside scene.
Guest judge was youth worker, Fiona John.
The competition is open to all young people aged 16-25. The weekly winner gets a £20 Amazon voucher and a chance to see their print in the final exhibition.
For an application form contact either Chris Barrie at chris.barrie@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone 07717 345935 or Mel Lear at melissa.lear@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 07818 012254.