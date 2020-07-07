A man’s wrist was broken when he was involved in two assaults in under two minutes.

Wayne Richard Blackmore, of Colley Court, Monkton, Pembroke, and Michael Paul Davies of Front Street, Pembroke Dock, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, June 30.

Blackmore, 38, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and Michael Paul Davies, 33, entered a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said the victim was drinking in a Johnston pub on December 20 when Blackmore approached him and asked him to go outside.

He then told him not to return to the pub and threw a punch which missed.

The complainant walked a few yards down the road, but Blackmore came back outside and punched him three times before kicking him and walking away.

Davies then approached, moved a woman out of the way as she tried to stop him and launched towards the victim to headbutt him from behind.

The man fell to the floor where Davies punched and kicked him.

CCTV footage of the incident was played to the court, and the bench was told the man was left with a fractured wrist and soft tissue injuries.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added that an aggravating feature of the assault was that the victim was punched and kicked while on the ground.

“It was not a joint assault, one happened soon after the other, not in unison.

“The whole thing only took about a minute and a half.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the pair were released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court for sentencing on July 24.