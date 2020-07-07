IT IS now more than100 days since the start of lockdown, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 23, lives across the county have completely changed, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Mark Drakeford announced unprecedented restrictions.
Tuesday, June 30, marked 100 days since we first entered lockdown.
The Western Telegraph and Milford Mercury asked readers to send in a picture from their camera roll that best represents their experience of the last three months.
Dozens of people sent in photographs, with pictures of babies born during the outbreak, home-schooling, mask-making, trips to empty beaches and attempting to work from home.
Here are some of our favourite pictures sent in by our readers.