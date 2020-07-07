SENIOR councillors gave the green light for the next step in a £6million Haverfordwest transformation plan.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet agreed that open tenders be invited to develop an area in the town centre as part of the “Western Quayside Redevelopment” on July 6.

It includes the former Ocky White building which the council bought in 2018 as well as the surrounding area to the rear of Bridge Street, near Glan yr Afon library and cultural centre.

The total budget for the redevelopment is £6,287,168 a report to cabinet states, with a £2.3million grant from Welsh Government.

The cost to Pembrokeshire County Council will be £3,985,360.

Cabinet member for the economy, leisure and culture Cllr Paul Miller said it was an “integral part of the plan to regenerate Haverfordwest town centre.”

He added that following the impact of Covid-19 the need to move away from just retail in the town centre, which had a limited future, was even more important.

“It’s reinforced the need for us to be proactive and to be investing in the Pembrokeshire economy,” said Cllr Miller.

He referred to the purchase of number 16 Bridge Street later in the meeting, which has been bought for £147,500 with a Welsh Government grant to allow a gap to made for a link to Haverfordwest castle.

Cabinet approved allowing the invitation to tender and to approve the delegation of the appointment of the contractor to head of infrastructure Darren Thomas.

PIC Invitation to tender is approved by cabinet – artist impression of the proposal for Haverfordwest’s Western Quayside