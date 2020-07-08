PEMBROKESHIRE County Council will underwrite a grant of up to £250,000 for a Haverfordwest community project.

A change to an already approved property enhancement development grant procedure was agreed by cabinet on Monday (July 6).

The Targeted Regeneration Investment (TRI) grant will be for construction work at Haverhub, in the town’s former post office building on Quay Street.

Cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture Cllr Paul Miller said that the council wanted to support the project but there were issues with the value of the building not being sufficient to secure the investment.

The grant will be used to improve the building, and increase its value, which “partially mitigates the risk of the council underwriting the charge,” said Cllr Miller.

“It’s a development of a pretty significant building on the waterfront, with a dedicated team of hardworking volunteers and I’m keen to support them,” he added.

This was echoed by Cllr Jon Harvey, with Cllr Cris Tomos adding that the building was “iconic” and “having it brought back to life is important.”

“It’s called Haverhub and it will provide a hub for the town and the community. It’s a good investment and very good for the community,” said Cllr Tomos.

Another loan due to paid back in September will have its terms extended following cabinet approval.