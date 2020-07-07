FIFTEEN community projects received funding generated by second home council tax in the latest round of applications.
The premium on second homes and empty property generates around £1.2million a year for the Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant with more than £221,000 allocated in June.
The latest projects and groups to benefit include sports clubs, community halls, events, a talking newspaper and the Torch Theatre.
The Milford Haven theatre will receive £80,000 towards its £111,000 repair bill for its fly tower which was significantly damaged in storms earlier in the year.
Other larger allocations include £28,000 for Pembrokeshire People First’s preventative agenda pilot for speciality advocacy provision and £25,000 for Hubberston and Hakin Hall.
There is a plan to install solar panels and a replacement boiler to reduce energy costs at the hall.
Marloes Village Hall has a similar plan with an £11,880 grant towards its solar panel heating system while Ludchurch Village Committee will get £5,000 towards new chairs and tables for its recently upgraded hall.
In Llanrhian the community council’s ‘Connected Community’ project will be supported by an £11,536 grant.
A community hub will be established in the primary school hall and allow the appointment of a bilingual community link officer, securing the future of a local newspaper and developing its digital presence.
Crymych Cricket Club, Fishguard Sports AFC, Ffrindiau Ysgol Llandudoch, Bowen Memorial Hall Committee, Mathry Community Council, Nevern Show and Horticultural Society, Saundersfoot New Years Day Swim and Tenby Talking Newspaper also received grants.