THE favourite watering hole of poet Dylan Thomas, which has welcomed celebrity visitors from royalty to screen stars, is up for sale.

Brown's Hotel in the centre of Laugharne underwent a £1million renovation just eight years ago.

Its has just been put up for sale for £795,000.

Also on the market is the New Three Mariners pub next door, which is available for £395,000.

Both are owned by Nigel Short, chairman of Penderyn Whisky.

The refurbishment of Brown's into a 1950s-themed boutique hotel with 14 bedrooms took 16 months to complete.

The project, carried out with the help of a £300,000 funding package from the Welsh Government and monuments body Cadw, also saw all the original woodwork retained in the bar where Dylan and his wife Caitlin were regular customers.

The sale of both properties has been in the offing for some time," said Ceiron Griffiths of specialist hospitality agents Sidney Phillips, who are handling the sale of both properties.

"It's not a lockdown reaction sale."

Built in 1752, the Grade II Listed Brown's Hotel was sold in 2004 for £670,000.

Amongst its co-owners was Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey.

They sold the business in 2006 and it remained closed and falling into disrepair before being bought by Mr Short.

Agents Sidney Phillips, who are selling the properties through their Wales office, are telling potential buyers. "Due to the iconic nature of this business, interested parties are advised to act quickly to avoid disappointment.'

Their freehold sale particulars describe Brown's as 'an iconic hotel' in 'one of West Wales' most recognised and busy tourist locations'.

Dylan Thomas's association has led to visits over the years from then USA president Jimmy Carter; Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor; musicians Cerys Matthews and Patti Smith; Peter O'Toole, Mick Jagger and Pierce Brosnan.

And in July 2013, shortly after Brown's grand re-opening, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall rendezvoused there during their visit to Laugharne during their summer tour.

They were the first royalty to be welcomed to the township since Henry II in the 12th century.

Ceiron Griffiths commented: "Brown's Hotel is currently run undr managment and it is therefore an ideal purchase for an investor.

"Similarly, the business would suit a hands-on owner operator who can control the day-to-day running of the business and therefore further increase profitablity with reduced wages.

"There is also the opportunity to purchase the adjacent property, the New Three Mariners, a sister busness which complements the offering at Brown's Hotel."

For more information, see www.sidneyphillips.co.uk