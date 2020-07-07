Further details have emerged about the death of Pembrokeshire sand artist, Marc Treanor.

It is understood that Mr Treanor, from Dinas in Pembrokeshire, died in Cornwall, on Thursday, July 2, while out for a swim. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Devon and Cornwall police spokesperson said: Police were notified [on Thursday, July 2] at around 8.45am to reports of a concern of welfare of a person on Tintagel beach.

"A male casualty was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. The man, who was in his 50s, has been identified and his next of kin have been informed.

"Officers are not currently treating the incident as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The Cornwall coroner confirmed to the Western Telegraph that Mr Treanor died there on Thursday, July 2, but was unable to provide any further details.

Mr Treanor and his art work touched the lives of people throughout the county and beyond, with people asking him create work for wedding proposals, social causes and birthday celebrations.

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Mr Treanor and offered condolences to his friends and family.

Gilderdale Jackie, of the Pembrokeshire Waspi group said: "Very sad news. On behalf of Pembrokeshire WASPI and the National WASPI campaign I’d like to convey our sincere condolences to Marc’s family and friends.

"Marc did our infamous sand art on Poppit Sands.

"RIP to a special individual."

While Jessica Louise added: "Condolences to his family, he was a lovely man and made a fantastic sand art last year for my son after another heart surgery."