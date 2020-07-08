TWO plaques, commemorating those who served in the Second World War at Angle airfield have been stolen.
The plaques, unveiled in September 1992 by Squadron Leader M A Liskutin, formerly of 312 (Czechoslovak) Squadron, Royal air Force, list the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, and Army units who served there.
The plaque was donated by the Angle Airfield Committee and the Pembrokeshire Aviation Group.
Pembroke Dock police said: “Someone had stolen the above plaques from West Angle Bay car park.
“If you have any information regarding this, please contact PC 403 O’Leary on 101 quoting crime reference DPP/0075/03/07/2020/01/C.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment