A drunk woman hit and strangled her partner before kicking a dog crate and trashing the house.

Naomi Jones, 42, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, July 1.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, showed the court video footage of the incident which took place in Eglwyswrw on December 30, adding that Jones had already been sentenced for assaulting a police officer who attended.

The bench saw Jones, of Strand Crescent, Holywell, lunge at her partner following a scuffle, grab her by the neck and drag her down on the sofa as she strangled her.

She hit her before kicking a crate containing a dog, causing it to yelp.

Jones was then filmed picking up and smashing items including a large television and a sound system which was held above her head and thrown down several times.

She was heard to repeatedly shout: “I want the police. Get me the police now.”

Two mirrors, a cabinet, a gas fire, wall and socket were also damaged.

The victim was left with a bruised face, but Jones stated she could not remember the incident when interviewed.

The court heard she was subject to a conditional discharge at the time. She had already paid for the damage and was now reconciled with her partner.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “Alcohol played a large part in the way she behaved on that night.”

He added Jones had lost her 20-year job as a bouncer following her last conviction,and had been ‘completely candid with the police’.

“Her recent offending is something she is struggling to explain. She was in a position of significant authority. She can’t explain why she behaved in this way.

“She is someone who is genuinely remorseful. This is the first time she has seen the footage, she is mortified by it.”

Mr Lloyd described the relationship as ‘toxic’ at that time. “Neither party was perfect.”

Magistrates sentenced Jones to 16 weeks custody, suspended for 12 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation activity.

She was ordered to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “You were drunk and your behaviour was deplorable.”