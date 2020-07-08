WITH Wales' accommodation providers being able to open for the first time since mid-March on Saturday, discussions continue on the tourist season ahead.

Eluned Morgan, MS for Mid and West Wales, has met chief executives of the national parks in Wales as further easing of lockdown restrictions come into force.

'Stay local' restrictions have been lifted allowing people in Wales to travel further afield, and the National Parks in Wales have been gearing up to welcome visitors from Wales and beyond.

Paths and public spaces across the national parks have now all reopened, allowing local residents to get back outdoors.

Eluned Morgan, who is the Welsh minister for international relations, has been in regular discussion with Tegryn Jones, chief executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, with the latest meeting focussing on the tourism industry and the impact on local communities.

She said: “Last Thursday, I announced a number of measures we will be taking to welcome visitors back to Wales safely. In considering those steps, we have been mindful of the concern that exists in our shielded communities and the need for visitors to respect our Welsh social distancing guidelines, which means staying two metres apart.”

“We want the reopening of our tourism sector to be successful and for visitors to enjoy the best that Pembrokeshire has to offer.

"We must not think that the virus has gone away, because it has not.

"Therefore, there is an extra responsibility upon us all take note of the enhanced safety measures in place in Wales and to wash our hands often, keep two metres apart and to visit www.gov.wales/coronavirus for the latest updates for Wales.”