AFTER the iconic Webley Hotel at Poppit Sands in the Teifi Estuary was taken over, refurbished and prepared to open, plans were put on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Frequently referred to by locals as the last pub before Ireland, the Webley has a long history, records showing there was an inn on the site at around 1800.
Boasting stunning views with an abundance of wildlife, including otters and wildfowl, the establishment has been noted for a warm Welsh welcome and good ale.
The hotel, owned by Islwyn and Lorraine Bowen, was acquired by Innkeeper Wales Ltd and the new owners had planned to re-open in early spring.
Now, after more than three months and extensive refurbishment, it is proposed to be back in business as The Teifi Waterside Hotel.
Innkeeper Wales proprietor, local and international businessman Nick Laing, said: “We are ready to go as soon as we get the all clear.”