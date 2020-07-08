A Johnston man has admitted downloading around two thousand indecent images.
Stephen Arthur Scott, of Cadogan Close, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, July 1.
Scott, 70, pleaded guilty to downloading nearly 200 Category A images of children between January 2008 and March 2019 in Saundersfoot.
He also admitted downloading 148 Category B images and 1,178 Category C pictures during the same dates.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction for sentencing and Scott was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on July 24.
He will be required to register with his local police station under the sexual offences act.
