FISHGUARD and Goodwick town council has voted unanimously to release a grant of £1,500 to the town's Theatr Gwaun.
The theatre applied for the grant back in November 2019 to help fund a new heating system. Councillors voted to hold onto the money until the theatre was ready to receive the funds.
At their meeting on Tuesday, July 7, councillors heard that the venue had been successful in securing other funding, which together with the grant from the council, would allow it to put in the new heating system. Trustees are hoping that the work could begin in September.
Mayor Jackie Stokes, proposed that the town council now release the funds. Cllr Paul Mason asked for assurances that the funds would be ear marked for the new heating system and clerk, Cath Bannister, said she would ask for that assurance when she sent the payment through.