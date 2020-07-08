Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses after cash was stolen at the Aldi supermarket in Haverfordwest.
At around 1pm on Monday, June 29, a substantial amount of money was stolen after being found on the floor.
Officers would like to speak to a witness seen on CCTV in the area at the time who may be able to help with their enquiries.
The witness is described as female, white, around 5ft 5ins and of medium build.
She had blonde, shoulder-length hair and was wearing a burgundy ‘S.Cal’ jumper, dark trousers and flip-flops.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police quoting DPP/0033/29/06/2020/01/C.
Visit bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, call 101, or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.