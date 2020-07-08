Five men arrested after armed police stormed a house in Pembroke Dock have been released on bail.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman has said they are continuing to investigate an incident which occurred late Sunday afternoon, July 5.
Five men, aged 16, 19, 20, 23 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary at a property in London Road, Pembroke Dock. They have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.