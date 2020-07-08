With thousands of holidays cancelled across the UK and lockdown measures beginning to ease, many people are wondering when they can next go away.

After air bridges were agreed with several European countries and some UK holiday accommodation has reopened, households are already planning their next getaway.

But what are the rules on holidaying with another household, or a group from outside your household bubble? Here are the differences depending on where you live.

England

A maximum of two different households in England are now permitted to socialise indoors or outdoors, as of 4 July. You do not always have to meet the same household, but must not meet with more than one other household at the same time.

Whether indoors or outdoors, the government is still recommending maintaining a social distance and practicing good hygiene.

However, the new rules do allow people in England to stay overnight away from home (within England) with either your own household, your support bubble or members of one other household. This means that a maximum of two households (of any size) could book a trip away together in England.

Bear in mind that if this combined household tots up to more than six people, you would have to avoid gathering outside, as the rule on a maximum of six people meeting outside still stands.

The government has advised holidaymakers to “take particular care to maintain excellent hygiene - washing hands and surfaces - and avoid using shared facilities like bathrooms wherever possible”.

Scotland

Scotland is exiting lockdown at a slower pace than England, but it is expected that two households will be permitted to meet indoors from 10 July, with social distancing measures in place.

Since 19 June, single adult and single parent households have been allowed to form an "extended household group" with another household, without social distancing in place. This means that, under current rules, only members of the same household or extended household group are permitted to stay away from home together.

The previous five mile travel distance limit for leisure has been lifted, though the public are still being encouraged to stay within their local area where possible.

Self-contained self-catering holiday accommodation across Scotland has also begun to reopen for bookings, including a variety of businesses such as caravan parks and camping sites. All other holiday accommodation is expected to open from 15 July.

The five mile travel limit still currently applies to people living in the postcode areas of DG16 (Gretna), DG12 (Annan), DG1 and DG2 (Dumfries), DG11 (Lockerbie), DG13 (Langholm) and DG14 (Canonbie), due to outbreaks of coronavirus in these areas.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, people who do not live together are allowed to meet indoors in groups of up to six, with distancing measures in place.

Similarly to the rest of the UK, support bubbles including one single parent or single adult household have been permitted to mingle with one another.

However, while self-catering and non self-catering accommodation is open in Northern Ireland, overnight stays with another household - outside of support bubbles - are not currently permitted.

Wales

As of 6 July, people in Wales are permitted to travel more than five miles from their home, and the Welsh government has said residents can start booking holidays in self-contained accommodation from 13 July.

From the same date, Wales has also given the go-ahead for two households to form an "extended household" in which physical distancing will not be required. The two households can be of any size, but all members must be part of the same extended household.

This means that two households (so long as they're part of the same "extended household") will be able to stay overnight together - either at each other's homes or away from home in self-contained accommodation.