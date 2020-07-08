Five people were injured when a Haverfordwest teenager lost control of his car on a bend a court has heard.
Liam Kraus, of Market Street, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Thursday, July 2.
He had previously pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen Saxo without due care and attention on the A484 near Cardigan.
The court heard that Kraus, 19, was travelling in the Llechryd direction when he lost control of the car while negotiating a bend on October 11.
He veered onto the opposite carriageway and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Kraus sustained serious injuries to his shin, groin and hip.
The other driver was taken to hospital where she underwent a CT scan and x-rays and was found to have a severely bruised collar bone, sternum, abdomen and leg.
Her front passenger suffered two broken femurs, broken collar bone, bruised lungs and numerous cuts and bruises to their face, legs and hands. He underwent surgery and was briefly placed in the intensive care trauma unit.
The rear passengers were also seriously injured, and both vehicles were extensively damaged.
Kraus was fined £138 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Six penalty points were added to his licence.
No order for compensation was made, as the bench heard the incident was being addressed by an insurance company.
Comments are closed on this article.