A Glanrhyd woman was found to be drunk and disorderly on a local trunk road.
Kayleigh Josephine Summers, of Pentra Soler, appeared at Llanelli magistrates court on July 3.
Summers, 22, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her in Carmarthen on June 17, and damaging an office chair and bin at MND Care Support on the same date.
She also admitted being drunk and disorderly on the A487 between Cardigan and Eglwyswrw on March 26.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity.
Summers was ordered to pay £425 in a fine, costs, compensation and surcharge.
