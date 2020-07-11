AWARD-winning St Dogmaels Produce Market reopened for the first time on Tuesday (July 7) since the coronavirus lockdown
Initially it had been hoped it would open the previous week but having got everything in place, organisers learned that CADW were due to carry out emergency repairs to the Abbey and only half of the car park would be available for the stalls.
With co-operation from the Y Felin owners, Jane and Mike Hall, and St Dogmaels Community Council it was agreed that as a temporary measure the herb and sensory garden opposite the Coach House could be used for stalls.
Last week’s reopening saw eight stalls with hopefully two or three more ongoing.
With help from local volunteers, a one-way system was put in place, with a sanitisation/information station at each of the two sites along with social distancing notices.
Trade was steady throughout the morning, with great support from the returning local residents. For some it was the first time they had ventured out for shopping in three months.
It is planned to return to the weekly Tuesday opening with slightly reduced times (9.30am-12.30pm). To encourage a speedy throughput, stallholders are encouraging customers to pre-order for collection.