WORK has begun to restore the bell tower at Nevern church.
It is 120 years since the bells at St Brynach last rang out across the village but now, thanks to a huge two-year fundraising effort, the project to restore the church tower and bells is entering its most exciting phase.
All the bells and old bell frame were taken down to be refurbished earlier this year and now building work is starting to carry out essential repairs to the bell tower and roof.
Contractors were handed the keys last week and despite all the problems surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the restoration project is still on target to be completed by the end of the year.
More than £300,000 has been raised to make the restoration possible, which will see St Brynach’s have the seventh peal of 10 bells within Wales alongside St Davids, Cardiff, Chepstow, Wrexham, Brecon and Llanbadarn Fawr.
“It is a tight schedule but we are hopeful of the work being completed by the end of November,” said Hywel Davies, chairman of the building committee as he handed over the keys of the church to the contractors.