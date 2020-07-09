ONE new case of coronavirus has been reported in Pembrokeshire, with no new cases in either Carmarthenshire or Ceredigion as of today (July 9).

Pembrokeshire has seen 287 cases, Carmarthenshire 784, and Ceredigion 59.

16 new cases have been confirmed across Wales, for a total of 15, 929, with two more deaths in Wales, for a total of 1,540, also being reported by Public Health Wales (PHW).

The Hywel Dda University Health Board area of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion has seen 67 deaths recorded.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Following the Incident Management Team meeting on Wednesday, July 8, we have recorded a small number of additional positive cases identified at the Kepak Merthyr meat processing plant, with the total now standing at 138 positive cases since April.

“This is not unexpected - focused testing as part of the management of clusters and outbreaks of coronavirus will inevitably identify new cases, but this does not mean that there has been a significant increase in the level of infection in the community.

“If we look at other data such as hospital admissions or bio surveillance indicators, there is no evidence of a surge of infections in the wider community in Merthyr.

“It is too early to draw precise conclusions, but our monitoring does show a historic correlation between levels of infection in the plant and previous background levels of infection in the wider community. There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing transmission in the plant.

“The Incident Management Team’s investigations are continuing. No outbreak has been declared but all necessary investigations and control measures are being undertaken.

“The outbreak of Coronavirus associated with Rowan Foods Ltd in Wrexham has recorded a modest increase of 13 confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) infection since Friday last week. This brings the total number of positive cases in the outbreak to 302. This is in line with what we would expect to see from a focused testing process.

“The multi-agency team managing the outbreak of coronavirus associated with the 2 Sisters meat processing plant has reported consistently good news for a number of days and operations have resumed at the site.

“The Food Standards Agency advise that it is very unlikely that you can catch coronavirus from food. Coronavirus is a respiratory illness. It is not known to be transmitted by exposure to food or food packaging.

“We all have a vital role in preventing the spread of coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines – that’s staying two metres away from others and washing hands regularly. You should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household.

“Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Information about the symptoms of coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting www.gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”