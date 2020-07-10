Three men are accused of producing nearly 100 cannabis plants with an estimated potential street value of up to £100,000.
Kevin Richard Walters, of Maes Hafren, Eglwyswrw, and Wesley James Stoker, of Cromwell Road, Milford Haven, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Thursday, July 9.
Walters, 29 and Stoker, 36, both entered no pleas to charges of producing cannabis and abstracting electricity without authority.
It is alleged that they produced 94 cannabis plants in Crymych between September 18, 2018 and January 9, 2019.
They are also accused of using an unknown amount of electricity without authority between the same dates.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the men were granted unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on August 7.
Daniel Adam Whelan, aged 35, of Atlantic Place, Barry, did not appear at Thursday’s hearing, but faces the same charges.
Magistrates adjourned his hearing until July 16 after medication information was provided for his absence.
