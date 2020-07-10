A FACEBOOK Group set up by a Goodwick teacher for friends and family at the beginning of lockdown has blossomed into a community with more than 2,000 members from all over the world.

Katie Elcock started the group Share your View to help family and friends who were self-isolating or feeling anxious at the beginning of the pandemic.

Members share photos and there are awards for photo of the week, member of the week and a weekend topic competition.

"We live in Goodwick with four children and my husband and I are both teachers so this has been a very stressful and uncertain time for us all," explained Katie.

"I was up really early one Tuesday morning feeling very anxious and frightened about what was happening and went out to our front garden to take a few deep breaths and try and calm myself.

"When I finally settled myself and opened my eyes I was just mesmerised by how beautiful the view was. The sky was awash with so many different colours, it was breath-taking."

Katie ran inside to grab a camera and sat outside watching the sky change, listening to the birds.

"I was overcome with this sense of calmness and the thought that Mother Nature was telling us that we all need to slow down a bit and find happiness in the beauty that surrounds us every day but are often too busy to notice."

Katie decided t start a Facebook group for family and friends who were self-isolating or also feeling anxious, to share the view from where they were to help spread positivity and try to keep their spirits up.

The group quickly grew from to 523 members from all over the world within a week we were up to 523. It now has more than 2000 members.

"The response has been amazing and the photos being shared are incredible," said Katie.

"The group is a very positive one and I'm delighted that so many people are engaging with it by sharing their views.

"We are all in a very scary and often lonely world right now and to be reminded of all the beauty that surrounds us has been really uplifting.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to our members for their photos, posts and encouraging words and my great admin team who have helped the group immensely."

Anyone who would like to join the group can find it by searching for Share your view! On Facebook.