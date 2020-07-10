TWO motorists testing positive for cocaine have been arrested by police in Pembrokeshire in the last 24 hours.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit arrested the first man near Narberth yesterday afternoon for providing a positive roadside drugswab.
The second man was arrested following a stop check in Johnston during the early hours today (Friday July 10).
Police said: "Roadside drugswab administered due to his demeanour, testing positive for cocaine."
Both were taken into custody where blood samples were taken, and released under investigation pending blood results.
Officers are reminding motorists of the penalties for drug-driving.
They said: "If you're convicted of drug driving you'll get:
*a minimum one-year driving ban
*an unlimited fine
*up to six months in prison
*a criminal record
"Your driving licence will also shown you've been convicted for drug driving. This will last for 11 years."