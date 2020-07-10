PEOPLE anxious to find a new place to live will welcome the news that the Choice Homes register should be open by the end of the month.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s housing services aim to re-open the Choice Homes advertisement for both council and registered social landlord properties from the week commencing July 27.

"The service appreciate this has been a difficult and frustrating time for those waiting to bid on properties and thanks everyone for their patience," a council spokesman said.

He added: "As a result of Covid-19, Welsh Government placed a duty on local authorities to provide permanent housing to those placed in temporary accommodation during the period of restrictions.

"The demand for housing currently exceeds the supply of local authority accommodation available and therefore a reduced number of properties are appearing on the Choice Homes advert at this time.

"In order to support the service, the council’s building maintenance team have been busy during lockdown and continue to work hard ensuring void properties are brought in line with Welsh Housing quality standards and ready for occupation as soon as possible."

For anyone planning on moving house during the Covid-19 restrictions, Welsh Government has put together help and advice on how to do this safely. The information can be found at: gov.wales/moving-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic

The majority of housing services staff continue to work from home as offices remain closed due to Covid-19 restrictions and they ask for the public’s continued patience, as it may take a little longer than usual to deal with applications.

The council spokesman added: "Remember, if you are homeless or threatened with homelessness the advice remains the same - contact the duty team by emailing housingadvice@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phoning 01437 764551 and asking for the housing advice team.

"Please be aware there are a high numbers of calls to the housing advice and homelessness team.

"Urgent calls will be prioritised, but customers can be assured that non-urgent calls will be returned as soon possible."

Anyone wishing to register for Choice Homes can call on 01437 764551 or email haalloc@pembrokeshire.gov.uk