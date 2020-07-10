PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has welcomed plans by Education Minister Kirsty Williams to allow schools that can do so to safely reopen from the first week of September, with all schools to reopen from September 14.

Local plans and preparations are underway between the county council and schools in the area to review risk assessment, processes and systems to ensure individual schools can welcome pupils back safely in line with guidance by Welsh Government.

Schools which can do so will re-open from the first week of term.

Some specific groups of learners might need to be prioritised during this week, such as Year 7, 12, 13 and Special Units for Secondary, Special Units for Early Years and Year 6.

Parents will receive more specific information from their school and the local authority as it becomes available.

From September 14, school attendance will be compulsory. Parents are asked to contact their school to discuss this further should a pupil be unable to attend from this date.

Each school setting will have local challenges to address, including staffing levels. Work is underway with local authority colleagues to confirm school transport arrangements.

The county council will work closely with all schools to overcome any issues that may arise.

Welsh Government has also announced £29 million to boost support for learners to minimise the impacts of the disruption due to the ongoing crisis.

The equivalent of 600 extra teachers and 300 teaching assistants will be recruited across Wales throughout the next school year, targeting extra support at Years 11, 12 and 13, as well as disadvantaged and vulnerable learners of all ages.

The county council awaits further details from Welsh Government and will work with schools to clarify the details once they are provided.

Guy Woodham, the council cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, welcomed the announcement.

He said: “Over the last few months, it has been clear to me that the majority of our schools, parents and learners have worked extremely hard to mitigate the challenges created in the education community as a result of Covid-19.

“I once again express my thanks and gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to make sure education in Pembrokeshire has continued to be delivered during this unprecedented time.

“Now, we need to continue with that commitment by ensuring that our schools are as safe as possible for everyone to return in September.

“I believe that by working together we can all achieve the best outcomes for all learners in the safest environment we can create.

“I also understand that many learners will have felt anxious about loss of learning and not being able to see their friends during the period of lockdown.

“All but one school in Pembrokeshire has supported the local authority in delivering a four-week summer term giving all learners the opportunity to attend school meet face to face with teachers and see some of their friends.

“I welcome the Minister’s plan to now allow schools to safely welcome all pupils back in September while ensuring that all necessary safety measures are in place and Welsh Government guidance followed.

“Over the coming days, weeks and months, the local authority will continue to work closely with schools and listen to learners and parents.

“The announcement is a significant step forward to the ‘new normal’ and it is important that we all engage in ensuring - as the majority of Pembrokeshire schools have done this term - in making the safety and education of all pupils our top priority.”

For further information, click on: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/schoolsreopening