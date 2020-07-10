One of the nation's favourite biscuit company's, McVitie's, has announced the launch of three new fancy Digestive biscuit flavours.
The launch comes as part of its upmarket range, known as VIB's, or Very Important Biscuit - a play on the term VIPs.
What are the new flavours?
The new biscuits come in Classic Caramel Bliss, Heavenly Chocolate Hazelnut and Luscious Blood Orange flavours.
They are all topped with a layer of chewy caramel, finished with milk chocolate and come in 250g packs. McVitie’s says it considers the new snacks to be its “finest biscuits to date”.
The products were chosen as the top three favourites out of the options provided to participants in consumer trials.
Where can I buy them?
The biscuits will be on sale in Asda stores from 12 July, before appearing in other retailers from the end of August.
A single 250g packet will cost you £1.79.
New Cadbury Dairy Milk flavours
It must be the time of year for new flavour concoctions, as chocolate maker Cadbury also recently announced three new Dairy Milk bars.
The new limited edition flavours are:
- Gillian’s Cadbury Dairy Milk coconutty
- Shannon’s Cadbury Dairy Milk crunchy honeycomb
- Taylor’s Cadbury Dairy Milk out of the blueberry
All three bars are currently available exclusively at Tesco exclusively, before launching in participating supermarkets nationwide on 22 July.
A spokesperson for Cadbury said, "The three new limited edition bars have been put to the public vote, going head to head to be crowned the nation's favourite and the latest addition to the iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk range. Fans will be able to vote on the website until 6th September."
