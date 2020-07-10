GOODWICK'S popular Beaches Diner is to close permanently due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic but the owners are launching a new business in its place.

The last sit-down meal was served in the diner on March 20. Since then the kitchen has been preparing a well-received take away menu, delivered to diners in their car in the car park, home delivery and a Sunday lunch menu.

Their offer has included lockdown specials, meals that have been chosen for their nutritional value and cooked fresh daily especially for people who are self-isolating.

Staff have also kindly offered to pop next door to Tesco to pick up essentials for customers who are shielding or self-isolating.

Owners Paul and Caroline Piddock have announced that at the end of July the diner will close for good.

"The one metre social distancing rule will reduce our diner seating capacity by half," they said. "And after much wringing of hands, and with disappointment, we can share with you the news that we have served notice to our landlords and informed them that we shall cease trading at the end of July.

"We shall not be re-opening the diner as it will not be sustainable."

The pair thanked all the customers and friends they had made during their 11 years of running the business as well as their suppliers and all their loyal and hardworking staff.

Although the diner Paul and Caroline and their remaining team are moving to Tregroes Glamping and Caravan Park, just outside Fishguard, to set up Tregroes Pantry.

They are planning to serve breakfast and dinner to the campers and will continue with the lunchtime deliveries for the community who are self-isolating or living alone and finding it difficult to get out as well as the Sunday lunch delivery service.

"We have enjoyed looking after the community," said Paul. "It's rewarding and people appreciate it, that's more important to us than profit. It's been a pleasure to look after people.

Tregroes Pantry will offer an open-air dining experience under marquees, initially for campers with the hope of expanding it to the local trade once it is up and running. There will also be a take away service for local customers.

For more information, see the Tregroes Pantry and Beaches Diner Facebook pages and the tregroes.co.uk website.