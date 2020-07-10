A RARE purple grasshopper was recently found in a garden in Solva.
The unusual insect was spotted by Solva resident, Gina Donoghue.
"I have never seen one before in my life," she said. "I was interested to find out more but couldn't find out much through Google."
Gina decided to email Bug Life Organisation for more information.
They replied that the purple or ink grasshopper is a rare genetic variation on the ordinary grasshopper, where the grasshopper takes on a different skin coloration.
Grasshoppers are usually green or brown although a rare pink one was spotted in Wiltshire in 2012.
"I imagine it is rare as this colouration must be a disadvantage against predators," said Gina.