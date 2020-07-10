No new deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported in Wales for the second time since March.

The last day to see no deaths due to the virus in Wales was Monday, July 6.

No new cases were found across the Hywel Dda University Health Board area, with the totals in the regions staying at 287 in Pembrokeshire, 784 in Carmarthenshire, and 59 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 10 new cases of the virus reported to Public Health Wales yesterday, from 2,632 tests, the total number of cases across Wales now stands at 15,939.

1,540 people are confirmed to have died of the virus in Wales.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "The picture emerging from the 2 Sisters factory continues to improve.

"As an OCT we are reassured by the proactive approach of the management team at the site, and their willingness to work alongside our multi-agency partners to protect the health of their employees and the wider community.

"The Health & Safety Executive has conducted a detailed examination of the new systems and procedures in place and is content that they now meet legal compliance. We continue to monitor, but are confident that the 2 Sisters factory does not present any additional risk to the workforce or local population.

"The total number of positive cases associated with the outbreak is now 221. This is to be expected when any focused testing process is put in place and is not a cause for concern.

"As I have previously said there is no evidence of community transmission, with positive cases associated with the outbreak reducing to match background levels in the population as a whole. This is extremely positive news, and if this trajectory continues I hope to bring the outbreak to a formal close in the near future."

"The outbreak of Coronavirus associated with Rowan Foods Ltd in Wrexham has recorded a modest increase of 13 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infection since Friday last week. This brings the total number of positive cases in the outbreak to 302. This is in line with what we would expect to see from a focused testing process.

"In addition, the total number of positive case identified at the Kepak Merthyr meat processing plant is 138 since April. Investigations in this cluster continue, and updates will be issued in the coming days.

"The Food Standards Agency advise that it is very unlikely that you can catch coronavirus from food. Coronavirus is a respiratory illness. It is not known to be transmitted by exposure to food or food packaging.

"We all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines – that's staying two metres away from others and washing hands regularly. You should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household.

"Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government's Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive Coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

"Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

"If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

"Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

"Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

"Anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

"Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

"Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait."