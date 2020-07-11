PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has said that visitors will be welcomed back to the county from today (Saturday, July 11)

Lockdown restrictions in Wales have now been eased meaning people can travel about more freely but the leader added that everyone should be respectful to the areas they visit.

In his latest statement issued yesterday (Friday, July 10), Cllr Simpson said: 'As you may have seen, Welsh Government has given an update on further relaxations of the Covid-19 restrictions so that from (today) we will be welcoming visitors back to Pembrokeshire.

‘The objective is to get through this stage safely, together, and learn the lessons and - in the light of the public health position - hopefully move to indoor hospitality opening on the 3rd August.

‘I am very pleased to see how the County has managed to deal with the Covid-19 restrictions.

‘Since writing these updates, I have had so many personal messages of support and messages of gratitude for the way the County Council has supported our community. I can assure you that I have passed on the messages and we, as an Authority, will continue to support communities as best we can.

‘As we go out and about I ask you all to consider what footprint you will leave behind. Be respectful to the areas to which you travel; take your rubbish home and be mindful of others. Please remember we live in a fantastic county and we need to protect it.

‘This weekend if you are going out, please make sure you plan your trip. Enjoy the Pembrokeshire sunshine and please travel safely.

‘Public Health Wales is updating and adding to their resources regularly. Please find all assets here: https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/latest-information-on-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-resources/

‘Also, please keep an eye on our newsroom at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/newsroom

‘For service updates visit: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/emergency-planning/service-changes

‘And to get daily email updates, log onto our website and sign into My Account at:

https://myaccount.pembrokeshire.gov.uk

‘Remember, please travel safely.’