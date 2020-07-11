PEOPLE using the fields behind Neyland Athletic Club are being reminded that there are bins available for people to put their rubbish in.
Cans and bottles, food wrappers and face masks were just some of the items left dumped on the rugby field this week.
Bins are located towards the bottom of the rugby field and at the entrance to the field.
The town’s mayor, Cllr Simon Hancock, said he was disappointed.
He added: “Neyland is very well supplied with litter and recycling bins. The vast majority of residents are very conscious of their responsibility to keep the community tidy.
“Sadly there are always a small number of people who need to be reminded what bins are for.”