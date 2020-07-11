A GRANT maker from London is the latest addition to the team at St Davids Cathedral as Judith Leigh is announced as the new cathedral administrator and chief operating officer.

"I am delighted to welcome Judith to our team and our community," said the Dean of St Davids, the Very Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones.

"Judith comes with a wealth of experience that will strengthen our capacity to deal with the wider challenges of the 21st century, as well as helping us navigate the current stormy times of coronavirus."

Judith has been a grant maker for the last 18 years, most recently with the Trusthouse Charitable Foundation, which supports small local charities working in areas of acute socio-economic need.

Previously she worked mainly with charitable and not-for-profit organisations, since moving to London as a student to read medieval and modern history.

She has been coming to the St Davids area on holiday for more than 30 years.

"I've been looking for a long time for a job here which will inspire me, and enable me to support the community, so I am delighted to become the new cathedral administrator," she said.

For over 25 years Judith has also been the weekend front of house manager at The Place Theatre, which specializes in contemporary dance and performance art.

She has published books on practical management, and a guidebook to Hanley's historic Methodist Bethesda Chapel. In what spare time remains, she is an avid reader, bringing over 2,000 books from London to Pembrokeshire, and hobbies include falconry and drawing.

Judith succeeds Moyra Skenfield, who is stepping aside as cathedral administrator after over 30 years working for the cathedral, to pursue travel and other interests.