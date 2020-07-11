A speeding soldier has avoided losing his licence after clocking up 12 penalty points.

Liam Andrew Dyce, of 14 Signal Regiment, Cawdor Barracks, Brawdy represented himself when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 6.

Dyce, 28, told the bench he already had six penalty points on his licence as he put forward an exceptional hardship argument to two speeding charges and appealed to the bench not to disqualify him.

The court heard that Dyce was caught driving a Ford Focus at 74mph in a 60mph limit at Merthyr Tydfil on October 2, and was recorded driving at 70mph in a 60mph zone on October 16.

Dyce stated he was based in Haverfordwest, but currently deployed in Brecon for involvement in the Covid-19 efforts and travelled to the area each day.

He added his partner suffered from anxiety and did not like being alone in their home at night.

Dyce added: “It was a lapse in judgement which could have had serious consequences. I do regret it.”

The court heard that the army were unable to provide a driver for Dyce due to the Covid-19 situation.

Character references were provided to the bench and his supervising officer described him as showing genuine remorse.

He said: “If disqualified, the ramifications for his career are not insignificant. He has impressed with his leadership and work ethic.”

Magistrates added six points to his licence, but decided not to disqualify him from driving.

Dyce was fined £134 for each offence and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “The Sword of Damocles is hanging over you. You must now become a very slow, very safe driver.”

He suggested Dyce could benefit from guidance from an army driving instructor.