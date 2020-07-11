THE COLOURFUL keep safe rainbow message on the side of the old Narberth School is the round six winner of the Life in Lockdown photography competition.
The photograph was submitted by Albany Milton of Ludchurch, who was a runner-up in the last round.
The competition invites young people between the ages of 16 and 25 to submit pictures of life under the Covid-19 restrictions and is run by Pembrokeshire County Council's youth outreach team.
Winners receive a £20 Amazon voucher and their print will be featured in a final exhibition.
Entrants can submit up to three photos a week that can be taken on a camera or phone.
The two runners-up in round six were Jade Evans of Haverfordwest – with a night time view of her home town – and Tegan Foley from Tenby with her shot of her younger sister dressing-up in the garden.
For her view of St Davids Cathedral at sunset, Clementine Stevenson of Haverfordwest won a special bonus prize.
For an application form contact either Chris Barrie at chris.barrie@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone 07717 345935 or Mel Lear at melissa.lear@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 07818 012254.