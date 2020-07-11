IT has been nearly a week since the Welsh Government’s extended household guidelines came into place.
Changes to the coronavirus regulations allowed families to be reunited from Monday as the concept of extended households was introduced.
This enabled people in two separate households to join together to form one exclusive extended household.
We would love to know who you have formed your extended household with and see photos of you being reunited with family or friends over the past week.
