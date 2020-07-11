Last Monday’s easing of the coronavirus restrictions in Wales meant that for the first time in more than three months Welsh people could travel more than five miles for non-essential journeys.
We would love to know where you travelled to and what you did. Did you go to a favourite Pembrokeshire beach? On a shopping trip? Or to a part of Britain you have been missing?
Although the condition to stay local has been lifted the Welsh Government is reminding everyone about the importance of social distancing, good hand hygiene and the need to respect the places and communities they visit.
This includes checking local information about the place they want to visit, going somewhere else if a place is already busy or car parks are full, making sure litter is not left behind, and showing respect for local residents.
The changes have also allowed people from Wales to travel to England and vice versa.