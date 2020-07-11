PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has confirmed the revised school term dates for the remainder of the 2019-2020 term and the 2020-2021 term on its website.
Some changes had to be made to the dates following the decision for Pembrokeshire schools who agreed to return for four weeks after re-opening following closure due to the covid-19 situation.
In Pembrokeshire, the current summer term will end on Friday, July 24, with schools due to return after the summer holidays on Wednesday, September 2, (Tuesday 1st is a designated staff training closure day).
There will be a two-week Autumn half term break between Monday, October 19 and Friday, October 30, with learners returning to schools on Monday, November 2.
The break for the Christmas holidays begins on Monday, December 21, with schools re-opening on Monday, January 4, 2021.
The full-term dates are available at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/pembrokeshire-schools/term-dates-and-school-holidays
Education Minister Kirsty Williams announced on Thursday, July 9, that schools that can do so can safely re-open from the first week of term while from September 14, all schools will re-open with school attendance compulsory.
The news was welcomed by the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Lifelong Learning, Guy Woodham.
For more information, click on: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/schoolsreopening