WETHERSPOONS pubs in Wales will not reopen their beer gardens on Monday, July 13.
This includes Haverfordwest's William Owen Pub.
The chain had initially given a provisional date of July 20 to reopen its Welsh pubs but it seems that it will only open pubs when both inside and outside areas can be opened.
Richard Bond, Wetherspoons regional manager for west Wales, said on Tuesday that the chain will not be opening its Welsh pubs, including the William Owen.
“We are not planning to reopen the outside areas of pubs in Wales on July 13,” he said. “We just don’t feel operationally that it’s very practical, what with the weather and various other considerations.
“But we are looking forward to reopening then the Welsh Government gives us the opportunity to reopen inside areas as well as outside areas.”