A Pembroke Dock drink-driver was more than four times the limit when a police spotted her hit a kerb at 2.15pm.
Geraldine Ann Lewis, of St Teilo’s Road, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 7.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said a police officer noticed Lewis, 57, drive over a kerb in Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, at 2.15pm on April 23.
Lewis turned into a car park and her Nissan started rolling backwards as the officer approached. He opened the door to apply the handbrake and found she was unable to put a sentence together when he spoke to her.
She was found to have 146mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than four times the legal limit of 35mg.
Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Clearly there is an issue with alcohol.”
The court heard Lewis was previously of clean character.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “The reading is extremely high. She has been driving for 41 years and has never been in trouble before.”
He added that Lewis had physical and mental health issues, and suffered from panic attacks due to a past trauma.
“Unfortunately she resorted to alcohol on this occasion and put herself in a very difficult position.”
The bench was told that Lewis drank vodka on the day in question and was ‘extremely remorseful’.
Magistrates handed Lewis a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 10-day rehabilitation activity.
She was banned from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.
Comments are closed on this article.