POLICE in Milford Haven are reminding people to secure all their vehicles, outbuildings and windows after suspicious activity was reported in Hakin.
There were also reports that some vehicles had been interfered with during the early hours of July 11.
A spokesperson said: “Please ensure that you secure all vehicles, outbuildings, secure house doors and windows. If you witnessed suspicious activity please call PC 856 Baxter.”
