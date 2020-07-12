August 19th, 2020 marks an historic anniversary in the life of Pembroke Dock – and Pembrokeshire as a whole.
Eighty years ago, at the height of the Second World War, three German aircraft made a low-level attack against the Admiralty oil fuel depot at Llanreath, setting off one of the most vicious fires ever encountered.
The fire raged for three weeks and 650 men from 22 fire brigades fought the flames using nine miles of hose and 2,000 gallons of water per minute. Tragically five sacrificed their lives and 38 were seriously injured.
In the town of Pembroke Dock the story is the stuff of legend – carefully documented by former Western Telegraph reporter Vernon Scott in his book Inferno 1940.
Both the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre and the Western Telegraph are planning to mark the historic anniversary and would welcome contributions from the public. Do you or your family members have memories and stories of the day the tanks caught fire or of the aftermath that devastated the community? If so then please get in touch by emailing wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk
