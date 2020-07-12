HERE are five stories from the past week that you may have missed.
Hairdressers, barbers and most indoor tourist attractions will be reopening tomorrow.
First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the news on Friday (July 10) as he set out further measures to lift Wales’ coronavirus restrictions.
A former teacher has appeared in court accused of a Novichok hoax at Pembroke Castle in July 2018
Penally youngster Alfie Hughes captured the heart of Welsh Education minister Kirsty Williams this week when he sent her a special wooden heart.
The minister had encouraged all youngsters to upload their messages to the internet. Alfie then had a reply from the minister’s secretary thanking him personally for his efforts.
The county paid tributes to a proud lady veteran of the Bomber Command in the Second World War who died peacefully at her home.
Peggy Edwards was 99 and was one of the last of the wartime WAAFs, working in the heart of an operations room where bombing raids over Nazi Germany were planned.
A memorial could be built in Fishguard to remember the frontline staff who have risked their health during the coronavirus pandemic.
The idea was put forward at the latest Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council meeting and it was suggested that it could be placed in Lota Park.
