AROUND 100 cables ties and several fences have been damaged on St Catherine's Island.
The damage has been reported to the police who have also been given photo and CCTV evidence.
St Catherine's Island posted on their Facebook that they are a non-profit island and that whatever money they have at the end of the tax year is donated to various charities.
They added that there will now be less to give to them as a result of the damage.
Anyone who saw anything or has any information is asked to report it to the police.