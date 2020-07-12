A Pennar man is to appear in crown court to face charges involving more than a hundred indecent images of children
Richard Andrew Powell, formerly of Cheriton Road, Pennar, now of no-fixed abode, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 7.
Powell, 56, entered no indication of pleas to three charges of downloading indecent photographs of children.
It is alleged that he downloaded 19 Category A images of children, 59 Category B and 25 Category C in Pembroke Dock between October 5, 2011 and March 21, 2019.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Powell was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on August 7.
