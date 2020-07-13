A Fishguard man is accused of being in possession of indecent images of children.
Carl Paul Harding, of Heol Cleddau, is alleged to have been in possession of 20 Category A, nine Category B and 27 Category C indecent photographs of children in Fishguard on June 6, 2018.
He also faces a charge of possession of an extreme pornographic image.
Harding, 55, entered no pleas to any of the offences when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 7.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Harding was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on August 7.
