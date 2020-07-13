BOTH Tenby’s RNLI lifeboats were launched in the early hours of Saturday after a report of red flares.
The launch took place at 2.10am after the coastguard was told that the flares had possibly been spotted in the vicinity of Ginst Point, 12 miles north-east of Tenby.
The lifeboats made best speed towards Ginst Point, while Ferryside inshore rescue boat and Tenby and Llansteffan coastguard teams also made their way.
Once on scene, the volunteer crews began their search using radar and both night vision and thermal (FLIR) cameras.
The Haydn Miller searched offshore and the Georgina Taylor searched inside Carmarthen Bar, while the Coastguard teams searched from land. The search was soon joined by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 from St Athan.
After a thorough search by land, sea and air, lasting several hours and with nothing found and nobody reported missing, the incident was put down to a false alarm and all units stood down.
Both Tenby lifeboats returned to station, arriving at 5.20am.