CHANGES over the years made to communities like Pembroke Dock can often only be really appreciated by close study of aerial photographs, revealing the subtle and sometimes major changes which have been quickly forgotten as the years go by.
The Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre has a significant collection of aerial views of the town and local area, many of them taken from flying boats from the RAF Station in the 1930s to 1950s.
However, equally fascinating are photographs taken as part of aerial surveys in the 1960s and 1970s for the principle purpose of checking on the numbers of caravans which were located on registered caravan sites in Pembrokeshire.
The county’s local authorities – including the then Pembroke Borough Council and the National Park Department – joined together to commission the survey, undertaken from light aircraft operating from Withybush Airfield.
These three photographs span just four years, between 1967 and 1971, yet they reflect important changes then taking place on the eastern side of Pembroke Dock, at Waterloo. And they provide a snapshot of a time before large scale developments sprung up alongside the London Road entrance to the town.
Photographs from the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre Archive.